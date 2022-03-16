A group of adventure enthusiasts have set a brand new Guinness World Record on the peaks of Mount Everest, but this time it’s not for climbing. Andrew Hughes who is an adventurer and an endurance athlete hosted a tea party for his fellow climbing teammates at a height of 21,312 feet above sea level, making this the highest tea party ever.

The climbers sat down for tea and snacks on Mount Everest’s Camp 2, which is at a massive height of 21,312 feet height above the sea level. While this party happened last year (in 2021) itself, this news has come to light only now, as the Guinness World Records has finally accepted and recognized this feat as the ‘World’s highest tea party”.

Andrew Hughes who was the brains behind this record said that the idea to go for this record sprang from a post he saw on Instagram in the spring of 2020.

The post said, “When the world stopped and the mountains I climbed no longer were available to adventure to, I found time amidst the isolation and stillness of Covid to ponder the deeper meanings of my relationship to the mountains. For it was not the summits I missed, but the sense of connection to nature and the community tied to these special places and peaks.”

“Tea on the mountain and in Nepal is more than the warmth within each cup. It is a way in which people come together and connect at the lodges along the trek into Everest Base Camp and while on the mountain,” he said. “The warmth in hand also gives an opportunity to warm one’s heart and lift one’s spirit no matter the conditions outside and which you are facing.”

Hughes also said that though he was clear on the idea, he needed to do a lot of research to understand the components he would have to include for their feat to be recognized as a new world record.

He said, “Next was determining what supplies had the durability to survive flying around the world, being transported by yak to base camp, and then carried in backpacks through the Khumbu Icefalls and across the Western Cwm all the way up to Camp 2 on Everest.”

Though Andrew and his team were well prepared, it wasn’t an easy road for them. While they were preparing to set a new record, Everest Camp 2 was hit by a massive snow storm. Andrew and his team had to quickly get into their summit suits, which is what they were supposed to wear in their summit attempts.

Andrew further elaborated that with freezing hands he carried everything out to a flat spot area right in the middle of all their tents but a fresh blanket of snow was already on it. He set the table even as the snow coated it all. He said, “the joy for a small mental break from the summit days ahead of us to simply celebrate with one another, sip tea, and indulge on treats largely absent from our diet on the mountain made the snowstorm just an added unforgettable element to the entire record attempt.”

Rarely do we see people wanting to pursue shared opportunities to set World records, usually the focus is to set a solo World Record accomplishment, but Andrew said that in the Spring of 2020, during the Pandemic wave, he thought the world record could be a “celebration of reconnecting from a long period of painful disconnect and moment of recognition with gratitude for the gift to be together again”.