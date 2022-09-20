Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes Everton’s collective “commitment to defending” is giving the team a strong platform to produce results.

Frank Lampard’s team delivered another solid display in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United, with Begovic impressing in his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Speaking to evertontv, the goalkeeper explained how stability at the back spreads confidence throughout the team.

Asked to pinpoint the key reasons for Everton’s strong defensive performances, he said, “It’s a commitment to it (defending) and understanding that’s a great base to play from. If we’re solid defensively and have a good structure, then that gives us a little bit more possession and the chance to win games, because we have quality up the pitch. Those goals will come more and more – 100 percent – and if we can keep the back door shut that will give us the chance to win most games.”

Everton successfully defended 14 corners against a powerful West Ham outfit on Sunday. The Blues have conceded just once from 66 opposition corners this season, with boss Lampard quick to praise coach Ashley Cole’s meticulous set-piece work on the training pitches at Finch Farm.

“We’ve improved a lot in that sense. West Ham are a very strong, physical side and one of the strengths of their game is set plays. Everyone dealt with that really well, put their bodies on the line and headed balls away. Everyone did what they needed to do,” Begovic added.

Begovic also praised the impact made by centre-half duo Conor Coady and James Tarkwoski since their arrivals in the summer transfer window.

“We’ve got really great strength in depth, especially with those boys coming in. If you look at our centre-halves, I know we have a couple of boys injured, but we have a great competition for places and playing behind those two makes it nice and easy,” he said.

“We have a great goalkeeping department, with Jordan leading the way, with Alan Kelly as a coach and the other goalkeepers. Then having those boys in front of us, the defence, and everyone blocking shots and doing the work they do…It was a really good team effort against West Ham and that’s what gets you results.”

20220920-193003