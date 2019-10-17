Everton defeat West Ham 2-0 in Premier League

London, Oct 19 (IANS) Everton beat West Ham United 2-0 at Goodison Park in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

The club faced four straight Premier League defeats and were in the relegation zone but returned to winning ways to earn three vital points, according to a BBC report.

Brazilian Bernard beat goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez with a clever finish after 17 minutes to set Everton on their way before second-half substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson scored with a magnificent 25-yard rising right-foot drive to seal the issue.

–IANS

dm/arm