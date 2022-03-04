HEALTH

‘Every able-bodied adult must know how to perform CPR’

Every able-bodied adult Indian must know how to perform a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic first-aid on those in distress as this could save thousands of lives, doctors say.

Sudden death of healthy individuals with no history of cardiac diseases underlines the importance of the lifesaving technique to be used during emergencies.

Doctors believe that this would be one step towards building a healthy India, which is the dream of every citizen of this country.

Hospitals are coming forward to spread awareness about CPR and other lifesaving techniques to be used during emergencies.

SLG Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare facilities in Hyderabad, organised a workshop on CPR on Friday. More than 250 people aged between 30 and 55 years participated in the workshop and learnt basic CPR techniques.

SLG, which has always been at the forefront of creating awareness on various ailments and their cure in the society, organised the workshop along with a health talk on healthy living and sudden cardiac deaths.

Dr. T Appi Reddy, Dr. Sudheesh Chalasani, Dr. Kola Ajay Babu, and Dr. Shaik Shahabaz Nazir Hussain, all from the emergency department, spoke at the awareness camp. They underlined the importance of CPR in saving lives during emergencies.

“In the event of an emergency, knowing how to perform necessary life-saving techniques quickly and properly, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Basic First Aid, can often mean the difference between the life and death of a victim,” said Dandu Siva Rama Raju, Chairman and Managing Director, SLG Hospitals.

“Every year, thousands of sudden deaths could be prevented if the victims are given CPR or first aid, when it is needed,” he added.

Raju urged residential communities, industries, educational institutions to come forward and organise such workshop.

