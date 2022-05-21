Actress Keerti Nagpure, who is currently seen in Prateek Sharma’s ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, takes every new show as a new adventure.

She also mentioned that her character Tulsi, in the ongoing show is different from what she has played before.

“Every show is a new adventure because every character has a different journey, and their motives are different. So you have to work hard for every character. I play Tulsi in the show who is Mohan’s first wife. The character is very different as it’s something new,” she said.

The show is based in Vrindavan, and the actress revealed that the first thought that came to her mind on hearing the name of the show was “love”. She said, “Hearing the name of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, I could only think of love, Vrindavan, Radha’s shraddha for Mohan and Prem Mandir. These are some unique elements that make it different from the rest of the shows.”

Keerti also feels that the shows these days need to be relatable to build a connection with the audience. She said, “Women connect with a lot of different things in the shows. In our real life also there are so many situations so in shows these days such situations are shown which makes the audience feel connected.”

Lastly, sharing her thoughts on whether an actor should take a break, she said, “As an actor, taking a break is necessary. The audience is so smart that if they like you in a particular character then for a lifetime they will remember you that way. I am sure my character of Tulsi would be loved by people.”

