Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane, said on Friday that every citizen should think about how they can contribute to India’s growth and help the country emerge as an example for the rest of the world.

Rane was speaking at the ‘Goa MSME Adhiveshan’, which is a conference of the representatives of the MSME sector in Goa, intended to serve as a platform to network, ideate and share knowledge.

Rane urged Goans to draw upon their strengths and work towards propelling the state’s economy to greater heights.

“Every citizen should think about how they can contribute to India’s growth and help the country emerge as an example for the rest of the world,” he said.

Rane said that a permanent industry is an absolute necessity for a state to generate stable income, as he urged the Goa government to formulate concrete plans to ensure there is booming industrial activity in the coastal state.

Noting that around 96 per cent of the industries in the state are in the micro category, Rane said that there is immense potential for growth in the sector.

Rane also said that though Goa has high per capita income compared to other states, its citizens should be looking to match the levels attained by the developed nations.

