INDIA

Every citizen should contribute towards India’s growth: Narayan Rane

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane, said on Friday that every citizen should think about how they can contribute to India’s growth and help the country emerge as an example for the rest of the world.

Rane was speaking at the ‘Goa MSME Adhiveshan’, which is a conference of the representatives of the MSME sector in Goa, intended to serve as a platform to network, ideate and share knowledge.

Rane urged Goans to draw upon their strengths and work towards propelling the state’s economy to greater heights.

“Every citizen should think about how they can contribute to India’s growth and help the country emerge as an example for the rest of the world,” he said.

Rane said that a permanent industry is an absolute necessity for a state to generate stable income, as he urged the Goa government to formulate concrete plans to ensure there is booming industrial activity in the coastal state.

Noting that around 96 per cent of the industries in the state are in the micro category, Rane said that there is immense potential for growth in the sector.

Rane also said that though Goa has high per capita income compared to other states, its citizens should be looking to match the levels attained by the developed nations.

20230106-232802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress Simple Kaul on managing her restaurant, shooting schedule

    Army conducts airborne deployment exercise in peninsular India

    5 Left parties, Congress jointly urge people to end ‘black regime’...

    Cricket Kenya announces Africa T10 League; to be held in mid-2023