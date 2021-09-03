Slamming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has said all the governments till now worked to build the country except the current NDA government which is “hell-bent on selling everything”.

Khera said this while criticising the government over its recently-announced asset monetisation plan, saying the BJP was selling what the Congress and other governments created in 70 years.

“All the governments which came to power in the country till now, including Congress and other parties, worked for the country, to build it. Except the NDA government, which is in power since last seven and a half years, who are bent on selling whatever that the nation built,” Khera said in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“A clearance sale has been put up where every asset is being put on sale. They are selling roads, railways, airports, Power transmission, Power generation, natural resources, petroleum pipelines, mining, Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, seaports. All this is ours, our country’s. A nice slogan can be put for this BJP move… Nationalization of losses and privatization of profit,” he said.

“Before coming to power in 2014, BJP used to ask what the Congress did during the last 70 years. The answer is the list of assets which you are now selling. While we built India in those 70 years, BJP is now busy selling India,” he alleged.

“You (BJP) are selling assets worth Rs 60 lakh crore at Rs 6 lakh crore to your friends. And that a, 6 lakh crore will also come from the pockets of public,” said Khera.

“This move by the BJP government will destroy an entire generation, if we do not stop them now. I ask the public that shouldn’t such government be stopped when an entire generation is being destroyed?” asked Khera.

“The Congress just cannot be a mute spectator and let all this happen. We are here today to ask the public regarding this, otherwise the coming generations will not forgive us. They shall know that when there was darkness all around, there was this party which stood up to stop all such sale,” added Khera.

–IANS

