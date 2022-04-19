HEALTHINDIA

Every second Covid case in national tally reported from Delhi

The national capital adds every second Covid case to the national tally, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi reported 632 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday, which is more than half of the national Covid caseload.

According to the Health Ministry data, a total of 1,247 Covid cases were reported from across the nation on Tuesday. Out of that, 632 cases have been reported from Delhi alone, as per the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The capital city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the Covid positivity rate. On April 11, the positivity rate stood at 2.70 per cent, which jumped to 3.95 per cent on April 15, 5.33 per cent on April 16, and 7.72 per cent on April 18.

On Tuesday, the positivity rate in the national capital stood at 4.42 per cent.

However, no Covid related death was reported for the third consecutive day as the city’s overall Covid death toll remained static at 26,160.

The Covid fatality rate in capital city stood at 1.4 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

With 414 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,576 so far.

The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 1,274. The city presently has 1,947 active covid cases.

A total of 14,299 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,75,82,533.

As many as 34,480 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital in the last 24 hours, including 5,293 first doses, 19,452 second doses and 9,735 precautionary doses.

