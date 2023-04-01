INDIA

Everybody in Assam should buy at least one traditional ‘gamusa’: CM

Before the Bihu celebrations this month, every Assam citizen should purchase at least one handloom-woven traditional ‘gamusa’, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While inaugurating the golden silk park and commercial centre in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Saturday, Sarma said that six million people live in Assam currently and if each family decides to buy one ‘gamusa’ each, it would prove beneficial for the indigenous weavers besides contributing towards strengthening the state’s economy.

Sarma also appealed to the general public to remain vigilant against the selling of powerloom-produced ‘gamusas’.

“Assamese gamusa bagging the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, coupled with numerous initiatives of the state government aimed at strengthening the handloom sector, has led to the build-up of a newfound confidence among the handloom entrepreneurs. Schemes such as ‘Swanirbhar Nari’, through which 1.5 lakh gamusas have been procured by Artfed till date from the state’s weavers, have ensured that middlemen and unscrupulous traders are no longer able to lure the weavers to go for distress sale,” Sarma added.

He also appealed to the Handloom and Textiles Department to launch a massive publicity cmpaign to make the Swanirbhar Nari scheme a household name across the state.

The Chief Minister also stressed upon the need to diversify the product portfolio of ‘muga’ and ‘eri’ silk, without which handloom entrepreneurs of Assam wouldn’t be able to take advantage of the massive market across the country and abroad.

