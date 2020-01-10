Everybody wants to play Test cricket, feels Kumble

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) Former India skipper Anil Kumble believes that despite the advent and rising popularity of T20 cricket, most of the cricketers still want to play and perform in the longest format of the game.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a book by former India opener and women’s national team’s current head coach, W.V. Raman, the legendary spinner opined: “I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that’s very clear. This generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that’s something very obvious.”

However, Kumble also felt there is a challenge to keep the players focused towards domestic competitions.

“There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competitions, especially Ranji Trophy,” he said.

Kumble also said in the recent past, there are very few players who play in all the three formats of the game, however, all want to feature in Tests as they consider it as the “biggest challenge”.

“Very few players are common to formats and it’s getting lesser and lesser. But I don’t think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that’s the biggest challenge and I’m sure that’s going to be the case for a long time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumble also had a suggestion for the younger generation

“One thing I would tell any youngster is don’t look at somebody…Selectors are there to actually drop you, not pick you. Because you pick yourself. At the end of it, your performances count and then you certainly pick yourself.”

“The selector or whoever is picking you is there to drop you not really to pick you, that I think one must be aware of,” he added.

–IANS

kk/vd