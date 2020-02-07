Everyone entering Goa from China being tracked : Min

Panaji, Feb 10 (IANS) Every person who has been entering Goa after visiting China is being tracked and the state has created two separate isolation facilities with 25 beds to quarantine coronavirus patients, Health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Health Ministry function in North Goa’s Candolim village, Rane said that the state government was following all guidelines put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, to keep tabs on patients with symptoms of the China virus.

“Everyone from China is being tracked. We have to see that we have keep a vigil on them,” the Health minister told reporters, when asked about the efforts taken by his ministry vis-a-vis the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 900 in China.

Rane said that while his ministry had quarantined more than half a dozen persons, most of whom who had travelled to Goa from China after they developed symptoms similar to those of coronavirus patients, they were discharged after they tested negative.

“Everything is being done as per guidelines of Government of India and WHO guidelines are being followed very strictly. I do not see any fear as far as Goa is concerned,” the minister said.

He also said, that the Health Ministry had set up two isolation centres at the Goa Medical College near Panaji and the Chicalim Cottage Hospital in South Goa, with around 25 beds cumulatively, to quarantine suspect cases.

