INDIA

Everyone has the right to visit Bihar, BJP scared of opposition unity: Tejashwi

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to address a string of rallies, saying that everyone has a right to come to Bihar and who is stopping him.

“Since we have come together in Bihar and formed the government, they (BJP) are in a deep scare. They are frightened about what will happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and this fear is not leaving their hearts. I don’t know if their fear would go or not but one thing is sure that they would be thrown out from power through people’s mandate,” he said.

There is a buzz in Bihar that PM Modi will address four rallies in Bihar soon. The dates of the rallies are not finalised yet but the decision has been taken to counter the meeting of opposition leaders from 18 parties in Patna scheduled on June 12.

The BJP has also decided to protest on June 11 and 12 against the meeting of opposition parties.

Sources in BJP are saying that Home Minister Amit Shah came to Bihar several times and held rallies in Purnea, Nawada and some other places but the things are not going in the favour of BJP. Hence, the BJP wants to launch its trump card – the PM – to turn the tables in its favour. So far, the performance of the BJP’s Bihar unit and rallies of Amit Shah are failing to sway voters similar to the situation before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

20230601-180605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘New Health Minister treading same path of his predecessor’

    Address aspirations of youth, says President Kovind

    BJP’s loss in Karnataka, ‘curse of protesting wrestlers!’

    For Valentine’s, Dubai is the place to be!