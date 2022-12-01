SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Everyone is hard to beat at World Cup: Argentina coach Scaloni

NewsWire
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised striker Julian Alvarez and midfielder Enzo Fernandez after the duo helped inspire his side’s 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday. Fernandez ran the midfield and offered creativity, as well as setting up Alvarez to score Argentina’s second goal.

“The boys who have come in today have done well, but we always think about the team,” said the coach.

“We have 26 players who can play, we have had changes and injuries and it helps knowing that who comes into the side can help. We have alternatives and all of them offer something different.

“We are satisfied with the game. It wasn’t easy due to the context of facing a team that would qualify with a draw or a win. The players gave a complete performance and we are happy. Some things don’t work out, but the players kept on trying,” Scaloni commented, reports Xinhua.

Argentina will play Australia in the round of 16. Despite Argentina being clear favourites, Scaloni warned it would be a tougher match than some think.

“Every game is hard. We lost to Saudi Arabia. You can lose to a European, African or South American side even if you play well. Some people think Australia will be easy in the next round, but they will be difficult, because everyone is difficult.

“We have played well today, but just because of that, it doesn’t mean we will be world champions,” he insisted.

