Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that everyone should respect the Supreme Court’s decision to put the sedition law on hold.

Reacting to the apex court order staying all proceedings in sedition cases, he said that the government has made its position very clear, adding that there is a “Lakshman Rekha” which needs to be respected by all organs of the state.

“We have made our positions very clear and also informed the court about the intentions of our PM. We respect the court and its independence. But there’s a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ (line) that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit,” he said.

“We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws,” he addedA

Stayed the use of the sedition law, the top court has directed the Central and the state governments to not register any fresh FIRs invoking sedition charges until the law is reviewed.

20220511-211803