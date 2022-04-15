SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Everything else is irrelevant’: Kohli sweats it out in training ahead Delhi Capitals game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Friday sweat it out in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

RCB, who is sixth in the points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Kohli on the eve of the match shared a picture from the nets session in which he can be seen training hard for the game.

“If you’re immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant,” Kohli captioned the post on the KOO app.

RCB had lost its last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and will be looking to make a mark in the game against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, an IPL statement said on Friday.

Twenty-four matches of the 15th season of IPL have been played, but ahead of the 25th match, the first case of coronavirus has come to light in the cash-rich league.

Also, CSK bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a back injury.

