‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to drop on streaming services on June 7

The genre-bending dark comedy ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is heading to OTT and will be available to stream from June 7.

The film is an A24 production, the production company which has earlier delivered some of the finest films in the past like ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’, reports ‘Variety’.

The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, opened to stellar reviews when it came out in April, pulling in an impressive $35 million at the box office after six weeks in theatres.

According to ‘Variety’, the film will be available to purchase for $19.99 on platforms such as Apple TV and Amazon Prime on June 7, before being released in 4k UHD and Blu-ray next month.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a multiverse who begins the film being audited by the IRS. Things take a dramatic and absurdist turn when she realises she has to connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to prevent worldly destruction.

