Incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday said his family has given him clothes, footwear, and shoes and everything the officials found during the raid was legally allowed.

His comment came after the Delhi Prisons Department while raiding Chandrashekhar’s cell, recovered slippers worth over Rs 1 lakh and two expensive jeans worth Rs 80,000.A

“Your family is allowed to give clothes, chappals, shoes and I can afford it. If it’s worth five lakh, ten lakh, then what is the problem?” he said while speaking to reporters outside the court.

“It is done by Deepak Sharma, assistant Superintendent and Jaisingh who have taken money from me, who have extorted money from me,” Chandrashekhar alleged.

A CCTV footage showed Sukesh weeping in his cell after the raids, which were conducted by the officials last year in December.

He is lodged in city’s Mandoli jail under Sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Along with CRPF, Sharma and Jaisingh carried out the raid in Sukesh’s cell, where Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 were recovered.

Chandrashekhar also admitted giving Rs 70 crore from the money he laundered from Japna M. Singh to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.

He further claimed that actor Jacqueline Fernandez is not involved in the probe.

Saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have some shame, he demanded Minister’s resignation.

On Friday, the Delhi Patiala House court had extended Chandrashekhar’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for three days in connection with a money laundering case linked to the duping of Japna M. Singh, the wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh.

The agency told the court that it needed to gather details about payments made to Deepak Ramdani and other jail officials.

Chandrashekhar was sent to nine days’ custody of the ED on February 16.

20230224-143202