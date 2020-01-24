Everything was packed: Rohit on missing abdomen guard

Hamilton, Jan 29 (IANS) New Zealand were seemingly cruising to victory in their third T20I against India in Hamilton on Wednesday before Mohammed Shami turned it around in the last five balls of the match. The Kiwis ended up tying the match, chasing down India’s total of 179 and the match had to be decided by a Super Over.

It was Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul who came out to bat for India after New Zealand had their turn and like everyone else watching the game, the Indian vice-captain was also caught unaware. Rahul had walked out with his kit first while Rohit stayed back searching for his abdomen guard.

“Everything was packed. All my stuff was inside my bag. I had to get it out. It literally took me five minutes to find my abdomen guard because I didn’t know where it was,” Rohit said in a press conference after the match.

“I mean we never thought it would go to the Super Over, the way they were batting at one point. It looked like they could easily win the game,” he said.

New Zealand needed justs four to win off the last five balls after Ross Taylor hit Shami for a six off the first ball of the 20th over. Taylor took a single off the second ball, bring on strike his captain Kane Williamson who had masterfully put together 95 runs off 45 balls. However, Shami dismissed Williamson and then got Taylor off the last ball of the over to send the match into a Super Over.

India needed 18 to win in their Super Over and Rohit Sharma got them there with sixes off the last two balls of Tim Southee’s over.

