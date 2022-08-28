INDIALIFESTYLE

Everything went according to plan, says Edifice Engineering

NewsWire
0
0

Mumbai-based firm Edifice Engineering which along with South Africa-based Jet Demolition was tasked to bring the illegally constructed Supertech twin towers here in Sector 93-A on Sunday said the high-rises were demolished safely, and according to the plan.

Speaking at a press conference here, Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering said “it was not an easy task to demolish the twin towers”.

“Some overseas firms that were called in for the project had conducted a survey. However, we had worked with Jet Demolition in the past too. Hence, the co-ordination was much better,” he said.

“The result shows the hardwork and research that we had put in,” Mehta added.

Talking about the challenges that the two firms faced in course of the preparations, he said: “The gas pipelines and electricity connections were around 100-200 metres away. We had to keep such factors in mind. We had also prayed in the morning.”

Joe Brinkman of Jet Demolition who was present along with Mehta at the press conference said the “waterfall implosion” technique was applied for the demolition of towers as lots of residential buildings were also constructed close to the spot.

The twin towers illegally constructed in a span of nine years were completely demolished in only nine seconds. After the successful completion of this demolition exercise, there was a wave of happiness among the employees of Edifice Engineering.

20220828-213403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata Banerjee has not rectified herself even in her 3rd term...

    JEE (Main) will be held in two sessions, in April and...

    Nyaya, free health: Rahul gives glimpse of UDF manifesto

    Maha crisis: BJP, Cong engage in war of words in K’taka