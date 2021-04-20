Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s no-balls also contributed to his team’s six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) here on Tuesday.

MI bowlers took the game to the last over while removing DC’s top-order batsmen. With 15 needed off the last two overs, and with Bumrah to bowl the second last over, it wasn’t easy for DC.

However, Bumrah bowled two no-balls – first and third balls of the over – in his last over to make things easy for DC as they got extra runs and deliveries. Besides, both the free-hits resulted in catches which didn’t count.

“Everything helps in the end if you win the match,” added Pant while referring to Bumrah’s no-balls.

Pant praised his Delhi Ranji teammate Lalit Yadav who remained calm to lead DC to win. Yadav, who had taken the crucial wicket of Krunal Pandya (1/17 off four overs), made unbeaten 22 off 25 balls to take DC home.

“I think Lalit is a great Indian player and we are looking to groom him,” said Pant on Yadav’s promotion to No. 4 batting slot ahead of the likes of him and Hetmyer.

Pant also acknowledged Amit Mishra’s bowling spell.

“When we started we were little under pressure. Mishy bhai (Amit Mishra) got us into the game. Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 137,” said Pant.

–IANS

kh/