HEALTHINDIA

EVKS Elangovan hospitalised, condition stable

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was admitted to a private hospital at Porur, Chennai after he complained of breathlessness, is stable since Thursday morning.

He was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Sources told IANS that Elangovan’s health condition is stable and not to be worried about.

Elangovan will be shifted to general ward and oxygen level in his blood has returned to normal, the sources added.

The hospital authorities told IANS that the ailing leader will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

The hospital authorities also said that a medical bulletin is likely to be issued later in the day.

Elangovan defeated his nearest rival K.S. Thenarasu of the AIADMK by a margin of 66,087 votes in the recently-held Erode East Assembly polls.

The by-election was necessitated following the sudden demise of Elangovan’s son and sitting legislator E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4, 2023.

20230316-124205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for Monkeypox

    20 Gyuto Tantric Monastery monks test positive in Himachal

    Covid tally in Kerala crosses 20,000 for second day now

    Covid medicines case: Delhi HC questions police’s clean chit to politicians