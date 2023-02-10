INDIA

EVM-VVPAT is not connected to any network at any stage of election process

NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission of India has informed that EVM-VVPAT is not connected to any network at any stage of the election process.

Symbol Loading Unit (SLU), designed specifically to load candidates’ details onto VVPATs, is used during time of Commissioning (Preparation) in the presence of candidates or their representatives to load the details, said the Ministry of Law and Justice in a reply on Friday.

EVMs and VVPATs are randomised twice prior to the stage of Commissioning. SLU, a secure device belonging to the EVM/VVPAT system, loads contesting candidates’ data like names, serial numbers and symbols into the VVPATs at the time of Commissioning, informed the Ministry.

The symbol or candidate details getting loaded onto VVPATs are also displayed in a real time basis on a bigger screen or monitor for the candidates and representatives to simultaneously verify. The Commissioning is carried out after the last date of withdrawal of the candidates, in the presence of candidates/their representatives. Only the authorised engineers of BEL or ECIL, the two PSU manufacturers of EVMs and VVPAT”s, are associated in the Commissioning process, said the reply.

20230210-142405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Modi’s name enough to win UP polls’

    Heavy rainfall forecast in Andhra

    5 injured in leopard attack in Jaipur village

    Goa bar row: Will present factual account of events before HC,...