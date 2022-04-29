INDIA

EVMs pride of India, provides accurate & timely results: CEC

NewsWire
0
0

Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, said on Friday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are the pride of the nation, which provide accurate and timely results, establishing their credibility ever since they were first put to use four decades back on pilot basis.

He also said that many countries across the world are eager to know how India delivers election results timely and accurately.

After inaugurating the newly-built Integrated Election Complex (IEC) at Bakhtawarpur in Delhi, Chandra said that so far, EVMs have been used in four parliamentary elections and 37 Assembly polls, and they have established their credibility due to their accuracy.

The CEC also said that the EVM is non-tamperable, and since it is a single chip programme sans any frequency, there is no question of hacking.

EVMs have proved their credibility in all the elections and the VVPAT audit trail introduced since the 2019 general elections has further established the trustworthiness of EVMs with no mismatch found in the votes cast in EVMs and counting of VVPAT slips.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said in his address that transparency, impartiality and perception are crucial in election management and thus following the SOPs and checklists for systematic storage, maintenance and movement of EVMs is vital to avoid any glitches.

20220429-225213

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Man climbs on tower with kids over wife’s infidelity

    Jim Sarbh: I always had an interest in voice acting

    SP leader killed, tension in UP’s Tulsipur

    Hemp, the newest ingredient to wow the skincare world