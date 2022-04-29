Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, said on Friday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are the pride of the nation, which provide accurate and timely results, establishing their credibility ever since they were first put to use four decades back on pilot basis.

He also said that many countries across the world are eager to know how India delivers election results timely and accurately.

After inaugurating the newly-built Integrated Election Complex (IEC) at Bakhtawarpur in Delhi, Chandra said that so far, EVMs have been used in four parliamentary elections and 37 Assembly polls, and they have established their credibility due to their accuracy.

The CEC also said that the EVM is non-tamperable, and since it is a single chip programme sans any frequency, there is no question of hacking.

EVMs have proved their credibility in all the elections and the VVPAT audit trail introduced since the 2019 general elections has further established the trustworthiness of EVMs with no mismatch found in the votes cast in EVMs and counting of VVPAT slips.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said in his address that transparency, impartiality and perception are crucial in election management and thus following the SOPs and checklists for systematic storage, maintenance and movement of EVMs is vital to avoid any glitches.

