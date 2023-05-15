New Delhi, May 15 (IANSlife) Bars have been a staple feature in homes for many years. They have been a place to entertain guests, socialise with friends, and enjoy a drink or two after a long day at work. However, in recent years, bars have evolved from just being a functional space to becoming an integral part of the home’s design.

We have recognised the changing trends in bar design and is at the forefront of this revolution. The rise of the new age homes has brought about a new level of sophistication to bars. Homeowners are now seeking bars that not only serve their purpose but also add to the overall aesthetic appeal of the home. The trend of home bars has been on the rise, with more and more people opting for bars in their homes.

We have observed that the design and layout of bars in new age homes have become a crucial aspect. The design needs to complement the overall theme of the home, while the layout needs to be functional and efficient. A well-designed bar can become a focal point of the home and create an inviting atmosphere for entertaining guests.

Designers are now using high-quality materials such as marble, granite, and quartz to create bar tops. These materials are not only durable but also add a touch of elegance to the bar. Customised lighting fixtures are also being used to create the perfect ambiance for the bar area.

The integration of smart technology into home bars is another trend that has been on the rise. Homeowners are now able to control the lighting, temperature, and music using their smartphones. This technology not only adds to the convenience but also creates a unique experience for guests.

In addition to being a space to entertain guests, bars in new age homes have become multipurpose spaces. Many homeowners are now incorporating bars into their home offices, creating a space where they can work and entertain clients. Others are incorporating bars into their home theatres, creating a space where they can enjoy a drink while watching a movie.

The incorporation of multipurpose spaces has made bars in new age homes more functional and versatile. Homeowners can now utilise the bar area for multiple purposes, making it a worthwhile investment.

The evolution of bars in modern homes has brought about a new level of sophistication and functionality. Designers are now creating bars that not only serve their purpose but also add to the overall aesthetic appeal of the home. We have recognised these changing trends and is at the forefront of this revolution. As homeowners seek to make their homes more aesthetically pleasing and versatile, it will be interesting to see how bars continue to evolve with them.

(Anirudh Singhal , CEO, Haus Of Bars by SpeedX)

