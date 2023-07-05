New Delhi, July 5 (IANSlife) The Third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings will be held in the Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace in Hampi, which has been chosen as the official venue partner.

The discussions, which are slated to take place between July 9 and July 16, 2023, will act as a lead-up to the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of Twenty (G20), which will take place in New Delhi in September.

The G20 Summit brings together influential decision-makers, world leaders, and well-known dignitaries from all over the world since it is recognised as the foremost international venue for economic cooperation and deliberation. Under the direction of the Ministries of Culture and External Affairs, the six-day conference will feature more than 200 international participants and more than 50 Sherpas. Being chosen as the official venue and lodging partner for these two illustrious events prior to the Summit solidifies Evolve Back’s status as a legendary Indian destination for soaking up luxury, culture, and hospitality.

Set to take place in Hampi – the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagar Empire; the meetings will include a Gala Night & Dinner catered by Evolve Back against the serene backdrop of the renowned Vijaya Vittala Temple.

“We are honored that Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi, is selected as the official Venue Partner for two prestigious events preceding the G20 Summit. This is a testament to our commitment towards extending the warmth associated with Indian hospitality and creating memorable experiences for our guests while fostering cultural exchanges amidst Hampi’s rich cultural heritage.” said Mr. George Ramapuram, Managing Director, Evolve Back Resorts. “We are delighted to welcome the esteemed leaders and delegates from across the world to experience the specially curated immersive experiences that Evolve Back offers. We look forward to representing the rich cultural heritage of our country with utmost pride and excellence,” he added.

The Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi, is a structure intended to emphasise the magnificence of what was once known as “the best-provided city in the world” and is situated in a harsh boulder-strewn woodland landscape. The property, Evolve Back, Hampi, is perfect for hosting significant events like the G20 pre-summit conference because of its combination of cultural history and regal grandeur.

