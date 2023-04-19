ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ewan McGregor to star in drama series ‘Lodi’ in development at Amazon

Actor Ewan McGregor is set to star in a drama series currently in development at Amazon Prime Video.

Currently titled ‘Lodi’, the series is inspired by a true story as told in an Alta online article by Andrew Dubbins, reports ‘Variety’.

The official description of the series states, “In 1977, a car salesman, Lou (McGregor), goes from ordinary small-town citizen to FBI informant infiltrating the mafia when a key member of organised crime offers to buy his Cadillac dealership.”

“Over the next three years, Lou finds his quest for glory tested when he becomes embroiled in the inner workings of the crime family – from fronting a multimillion-dollar operation, to becoming a surrogate son before procuring the first-ever conviction of an infamous crime boss.”

Timothy Greenberg (‘The Daily Show’, ‘Living with Yourself’) is attached as showrunner and executive producer. McGregor will executive produce in addition to starring. Allie Goss and Jon Liebman of Brillstein Creative Partners will executive produce, with Kaleb Tuttle of Brillstein co-executive producing. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio with Amazon Studios.

McGregor is currently in production on the Showtime/Paramount+ series adaptation of ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’, based on the Amor Towles’ novel of the same name. He will both star in and produce that series.

He also recently reprised the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney+ limited series based around the iconic ‘Star Wars’ character, with McGregor also producing.

