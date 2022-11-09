INDIA

EWS flats, corruption highlights of Delhi BJP campaign for civic polls

The Delhi BJP is taking up issues like pollution and corruption against opponent Aam Aadmi Party and will highlight the Economically Weaker Section flats scheme in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at the Bhoomiheen Camp after inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji in New Delhi under the “In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project”.

According to a source in the city BJP, “Delhi BJP will highlight the EWS flat scheme as work done by the BJP and promise to continue giving flats under the “jahan jhuggi wahan makaan” scheme.

“We are taking many jhuggi people on site visits to show them their future homes. In a day or two we will come up with a form of commitment which will be filled with their details. That will be our commitment to them to handover flats in the near future”, the source told IANS.

“Pollution and corruption especially this Sukesh Chandrasekhar case will be raised during the campaigning to tell people who made them suffer and who are with them”, the source added.

