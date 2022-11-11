AIADMK leader and former minister, D. Jayakumar has said that the 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Section was against the people and that the DMK was playing double games in the matter.

He said that the 2006 UPA government at the centre of which DMK was part of had constituted the Sinho commission to provide quota on economic basis.

He said that the UPA government said that the Sinho commission had initiated the process of legislation based on the studies.

Jayakumar said: “The DMK members in the UPA government of 2006 had approved of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in the cabinet. The BJP government of 2019 introduced the bill in parliament and enacted the legislation.”

He also came out heavily against the DMK government and said that the government did not convene a meeting of legislature parties to discuss on the arguments to be placed during the arguments when the hearing was in court.

The former minister also took a dig at the DMK and said that after the verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court and final verdict was the ruling party was calling a meeting of legislative parties.

He said that when a problem had come up in the wake of the Mandal commission recommendations to the existing 69 per cent reservation for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, the then Chief Minister, J. Jayalalitha had led a delegation to meet the then Prime Minister, Narasimha Rao and constitutional protection was ensured by including it under the Ninth Schedule of the constitution.

Jayakumar said that DMK was a party of duality and deceit and added that it had fooled the people of Tamil Nadu by openly stating that it would eliminate NEET when it comes to power, but nothing had happened.

He also said that after the five-member bench of the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of EWS, the party had called an all-party meeting.

