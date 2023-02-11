The Royal Family of Britain has revealed the new emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, which is designed by the ex-Apple chief designer Jony Ive.

“The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled! The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise,” tweeted The Royal Family.

Jony Ive is a renowned Apple designer known for his innovative designs of Apple products, including the iPhone. He worked with the tech giant for years and left Apple in 2019.

“It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work,” Ive said in a statement about the emblem.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combines to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion,” he added.

Jony Ive has designed the logo with his creative collective, LoveFrom, which was founded by him in 2019.

Apart from the coronation emblem, the design firm also made the Seal of the Terra Carta, an initiative established by the then Prince of Wales.

