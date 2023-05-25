A former JCO of Indian Army has been arrested on charges of allegedly harassing and attempting to rape his 19-year-old daughter.

The accused who took voluntary retirement from the Army, lives with his family in Sushant Golf City.

Police said the girl was being harassed by her father for the past six years.

“He would beat me up and tried to rape me on several occasions but I managed to save myself. He used to thrash my mother and siblings and pressured me to have physical relations with him or else he would not pay money for our expenses,” the victim told the police.

“My father took me to a desolate place a few months ago and tried to rape me but I ran away. He has not given us money for the past three months, she added.

SHO, Sushant Golf City, Shailendra Giri, said that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

