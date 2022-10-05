INDIA

Ex-Army man held for seeking re-entry through Agniveer scheme

NewsWire
0
0

An former Army personnel has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar for allegedly seeking re-entry into the Army using fake documents, police said.

The accused identified as Kamal Singh had earlier been expelled from the Army when it was found that he had gained entry using fake documents and a fake name — Rahul Singh.

Singh, now 25-years-old and overage for the Agniveer scheme, was recognised by military intelligence personnel and was arrested and handed over to the Muzaffarnagar police.

His interrogation led to the arrest of another former Army officer, Mehkar Singh, from Meerut, who is an expert in the preparation of fake documents.

According to Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, “Agniveer recruitment is taking place in Muzaffarnagar and a joint team of military intelligence and Muzaffarnagar police identified Kamal Singh and he was arrested on Wednesday. He had participated in the running on September 21 representing Moradabad and now he was again here with another set of documents on Tuesday. This time his documents showed he belonged to Bulandshahr. He has been booked under IPC 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), etc.”

According to sources in the Army, intense questioning revealed the name of an individual from Baghpat Road, Meerut, who had made those documents in lieu of money.

He was identified as Mehkar Singh, 48, an former Army officer involved in the same and recovered a number of fake documents, and medical slips of the candidates from his possession to which the individual could not answer satisfactorily, thus confirming his connivance in the preparation of forged documents of candidates for Agniveer recruitment in lieu of money.

He was also arrested on Wednesday from Meerut.

20221006-045403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi man jailed for sister’s murder held from Hyderabad after jumping...

    DCBA to stage Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship from July 2-4

    Self-reliance in defence forces important for India of 21st century: Modi

    Artists and creators come together for Covid Fundraiser Week