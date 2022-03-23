INDIA

Ex-army man killed in Bihar’s Bhojpur over property dispute

By NewsWire
0
0

An ex Indian Army man was killed and his son sustained serious injuries after a group of people attacked them in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Wednesday morning over a property dispute.

The deceased is identified as Ram Prakash Singh, 50, a native of Karisath village under Udwant Nagar police station of Bhojpur.

The police said that Singh had a property dispute with two persons named Baldev Singh and Hari Om Singh. They were involved in a quarrel on Monday.

“On Wednesday, my father Ram Prakash Singh was about to go to Patna, when 10 persons including Baldev and Hari Om arrived at my house and attacked my father. One of them pulled out a fire arm and shot him from close range. I tried to save my father but they also thrashed me brutally,” said Rohit Singh, son of the deceased who has also sustained injuries in the attack.

The family members rescued both the injured and took them to the nearby health centre where Ram Prakash was declared brought dead.

“On the statement of Rohit Singh, we have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The accused are on the run now. We are conducting raids to arrest them,” said Chandan Kumar, SHO of Udwant Nagar police station, Bhojpur.

20220323-171603

