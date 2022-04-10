INDIA

Ex-Army men stop convoy of Union Minister Scindia in Gwalior

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s convoy was stopped by a group of protesting former soldiers at his hometown in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, and he came out to give them a patient hearing.

The former Army personnel on Saturday staged a protest against the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to abolish 10 per cent reservation in police for former army personnel.

“Recently, the state government has announced plans to recruit police constables wherein it has not mentioned to provide 10 per cent reservation for ex-armymen. We have been getting the benefit of 10 per cent reservation since 1999, but the state government has stopped it,” said Sunil Singh, a retired soldier, who lives in Gwalior.

The former Army personnel blocked the road and protested before Scindia’s convoy raising slogans such as ‘Go back Scindia’.

The police personnel deployed for his security tried to clear the way but a large gathering did not pay any heed and continued their protest.

Later, the Union Minister came out of his car and heard their grievances.

Scindia spoke with protesting former Army personnel for nearly 30 minutes and assured them that he will speak to the state government on the matter.

After getting assurance from the Union Minister, the former Army personnel cleared the way for his convoy.

“He has assured us that our demands will be fulfilled. He said he will talk to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on this matter,” Singh told IANS.

Scindia, who visits his hometown Gwalior on a regular basis, had arrived this time to meet the farmers whose wheat crop burnt in a fire incident a few days back.

