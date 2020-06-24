Ex-army officer to train Punjab’s elite force

Chandigarh, June 24 (IANS) To strengthen the Special Operations Group with improved training and equipping skills, the Punjab government has appointed Brig (retired) Gautam Ganguly as Security Advisor (Training and Operations) in the rank of a Deputy Inspector General for three years.

Ganguly had served over 33 years in the armed forces, including four years on deputation with the National Security Guards (NSG) from 2015-19 as Commander handling counter terror and anti-hijacking operations.

He was also involved in numerous operational deployments in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, including execution of Operation Dhangu (attack on Pathankot IAF Base).

His operational expertise would benefit the operations and training of the Special Operations Group, the counter-terror force, a government statement said.

Ganguly is expected to lead operations and raids besides handling hostage situations, it added.

–IANS

