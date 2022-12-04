SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Ex-Aussie quick Pattinson reveals his nature to give 100 per cent also contributed to his early retirement

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australian pace bowler James Pattinson has admitted his nature to give his 100 per cent in every match probably played a role in his early retirement from cricket.

The now 32-year-old, who played 21 Tests and snapped 81 wickets, was one of the most feared bowlers in the Australian line-up, before he announced his retirement from international cricket late last year.

Pattinson’s decision surprised cricket experts around the world as it came at a time when many believed he was the next in line behind the top three Aussie quicks — Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. However, repeated injuries, the last one to his knee, eventually forced him to call it a day.

“I sort of did that at training as well (giving everything I’ve got), when I bowled at training I wanted to scare people and that sort of thing,” Pattinson told SEN’s ‘This Is Your Journey – thanks to Tobin Brothers’.

“It probably contributed to a few of my injuries as well, there were times there when I knew I had stress fractures in my back and I just kept playing and making them worse because I didn’t really want to stop playing.

“That was the hardest part. I was quite good at getting through pain and bowling through pain, it was probably my downfall in the end. To be honest, I had no control of what I did on the field,” Pattinson added.

“I think I just get in the zone, and I think that’s probably why I’ve been able to come back from setbacks… that will to win. Through a game, there’s so many different emotions going through your head and in Test match cricket, people don’t realise that you’re on the whole time, even when you’re in the sheds… you’re on the whole time, you’re riding every emotion.

“When you’re out there and you just want to win so badly, sometimes you do things you just can’t control, it just comes out. For me, I think it’s always been that hunger to win.”

20221204-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England roar back will massive win over South Africa in second...

    From cricket to high jump: Meet Australian pacer Mitchell Starc’s ‘sporting’...

    T20 World Cup: Tournament shown us you can’t take any team...

    Umran is being used as impact bowler in middle, says Moody...