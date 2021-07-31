Former Manager of Axis Bank, Anil Dubey – who looted the ICICI Bank and killed a woman Deputy Manager on Thursday – has now been charged with allegedly cheating his immediate previous employer of Rs 26.84 lakh (Rs 2.68 mn), police said here on Saturday.

The huge amount was found missing during a recent audit of the cash reserves at the Axis Bank’s Naigaon Branch where Dubey was the manager before he was abruptly sacked on Friday, hours after the sensational ICICI Bank Virar East Branch heist and murderous attacks on two women staffers inside the bank premises.

The Waliv Police Station has registered a complaint of the missing amount under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigations are currently on, said an official.

“The discrepancy was found during the routine monthly tally of accounts and reported to the top authorities. Thereafter, an internal investigation has been launched and we have also lodged an FIR with the police,” an official of Axis Bank told IANS, requesting anonymity.

Simultaneously, the bank is attempting to confirm whether Dubey – who had joined Axis Bank in August 2020 – had cheated its customers or indulged in any other scams or misappropriation of public money.

Apprehending action from the Axis Bank or the police after his misdeeds were discovered in the past few days, he had skipped office during the week, but by the weekend masterminded the ICICI Bank heist to clear off his outstanding dues at one go.

Officials reveal that since he had served ICICI Bank for 15 months, he was on good terms with the staffers there, well acquainted with the bank’s routine activities.

These and other details may have helped him commit the daring – but unsuccessful – loot attempt on Thursday (July 29) night as the bank would be closed for the weekend after the July month-end accounts tally.

As his escape attempt was foiled by the local people, the Virar Police recovered the booty comprising cash and gold totally valued at around Rs 3.38 crore, said Senior Police Inspector Suresh Warade.

Dubey was produced before a Vasai Magistrate Court which remanded him to police custody till August 6, under charges of dacoity, attempt to murder, murder, theft, etc.

Meanwhile, the condition of the injured cashier Shraddha Devrukhkar – who was attacked by Dubey with a cut-throat razor, remains worrisome and she has been shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

“She is still in deep shock due to the bloody assault on her and also her senior colleague and close friend, Yogita Vartak Choudhary, who succumbed on Thursday,” said another staffer.

Owing to the serious injuries on her neck, shoulder and other parts, Devrukhkar, 32, is communicating through signs with her family, police and bank colleagues.

Dubey, 38, with over 15 years of experience in the banking sector, had piled up huge debts through a lavish lifestyle, expensive tastes, certain investments in lucrative residential/commercial properties, etc, though the sources of his finance are still not clear.

