A former BJP corporator in Karnataka has been arrested in connection with assaulting a police inspector in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

V. Balakrishna, was a corporator of Yalachenahalli Ward number 185 in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to the police, the accusedheld the collar of police inspector Vijay Kumar and assaulted him, while arguing over an issue on Thursday night at the Kaggalipura police station.

The police immediately took Balakrishna into custody and lodged an FIR against him under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force on public servant) and 332 (hurting a public servant voluntarily and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty).

The police are likely to produce the accused before a court on Friday.

An advocate for Balakrishna stated that they went to the police station to get information regarding an incident in the area.

The police did not give information neither did they let us speak, he claimed.

Balakrishna had been elected as corporator three times.

