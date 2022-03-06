INDIA

Ex-BJP leader’s son killed in attack

By NewsWire
0
0

The son of a former Bhartiya Janata Party district president died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people, mostly women, in the Pukhrayan area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district.

Police sources said that Ambresh a.k.a. Muni, son of former BJP district president Rajesh Tiwari, was going on a bike with his friend towards the Saghan Kshetra Vikas Samiti area late on Saturday evening.

On the way, he came across some locals, who were trying to encroach upon the land of the Samiti by raising temporary structures.

“When he tried to stop them from doing so, the group attacked him with bricks and stones, due to which Ambresh suffered serious injuries.

“Fearing more trouble, his companion fled from the spot and soon informed his family members about the incident,” said the police.

After this, Ambresh’s family members reached the spot and took him to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

The family members and BJP activists reached the outpost and created a ruckus demanding the arrest of the accused.

Circle Officer Prabhat Kumar Singh pacified the people and said that “action will be taken on the basis of a complaint”.

20220306-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.