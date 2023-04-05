SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Former Brazil boss Tite has emerged as a candidate for Boca Juniors’ vacant head coaching role, according to media reports in Argentina.

Tite’s name began to be linked with Boca on Tuesday and speculation quickly became viral among Boca fans on social media.

The Ole news portal said the former Corinthians manager had the backing of Boca’s squad and supporters.

The 61-year-old has been out of work since parting ways with Brazil in December following their World Cup quarter final defeat to Croatia on penalties.

Another Brazilian reportedly under consideration for the job is former Atletico Mineiro, Palmeiras, Santos and Flamengo manager Cuca.

Boca are currently being led by Mariano Herron, who replaced Hugo Ibarra last week on an interim basis amid a poor run of results.

