Former Brazil international goalkeeper Diego Alves has joined Celta Vigo as a free agent, the Spanish club said.

The 37-year-old agreed to a six-month contract after parting ways with Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Diego Alves arrives at the Celeste … as a free agent after he finalized his contract with Flamengo,” the Galician club said in a statement.

The announcement came just hours after it emerged that Celta’s first-choice goalkeeper, Agustin Marchesin, could be sidelined for the rest of the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Alves, capped 10 times for Brazil, is no stranger to Spanish football, having played with Almeria from 2007 to 2011 and then Valencia from 2011 to 2017. His tally of 22 penalty saves remains a La Liga record.

20230209-094602

