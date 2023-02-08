SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Ex-Brazil midfielder Lima rejoins Santos

Former Brazil international midfielder Lucas Lima has returned to his former club Santos on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old will initially be tied to the club for three months under a performance-based deal that includes the option of a 12-month extension if both parties agree, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I wanted to apologize for all the times I hurt (you),” Lima told fans in a video, in reference to his acrimonious departure from the club in 2017.

“I know I didn’t react in the best way and I regret it. I have a chance to write a new story in the place where I was most happy in life,” he added.

Lima, who has been capped 14 times for Brazil, made 163 league appearances for Santos before joining Palmeiras in 2018. He spent the last 18 months on loan at Fortaleza.

