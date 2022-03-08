Ex-Brazil midfielder Menezes takes charge of the national U-20 side

Former Brazil international midfielder Ramon Menezes has been appointed coach of Brazil’s national under-20 team, the South American country’s football confederation said on Monday.

The 49-year-old replaces Andre Jardine, who departed last month to assume the head coaching role at Mexico’s Atletico San Luis.

“This is a challenge that I’m ready for,” Menezes said. “I’ve been following young players for a few years now so I know this generation well. It’s always an honour to be part of a Brazil team.”

Ramon, who was capped six times for Brazil in the early 2000s, has had spells in charge of Vasco da Gama and Vitoria — among other clubs — since turning to coach in 2013.

One of his top priorities will be to prepare his new squad for next year’s South American championship.

