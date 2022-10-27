INDIA

Ex-BSP MLC’s fourth son arrested from Delhi airport

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested former BSP MLC Mohd Haji Iqbal’s fourth son Abdul Wajid from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport while he was checking-in for a Dubai flight.

He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Saharanpur, Suraj Rai, said, “We had prior information of his movement and had alerted the airport authorities also in this regard. Our team was also on the spot. As he entered the airport and began the process of checking-in, our team arrested him from there.”

Wajid, 36, has close to 20 cases registered against him, including that of rape.

Iqbal’s three sons are already behind bars along with his brother and former MLC Mehmood Ali who was arrested in July from Mumbai.

“During the preliminary questioning, Wajid revealed that he was hiding in Ajmer Sharif. He had no information about his father’s whereabouts,” said the SP.

Haji Iqbal, accused of running a mining syndicate in and around Saharanpur, is facing a probe for allegedly laundering money to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.

He is also under the scanner of central investigative agencies, including the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the enforcement directorate and the income tax department.

He has not yet been arrested.

The Saharanpur police has attached Iqbal’s properties worth Rs 337 crore. In 2021, the ED had attached Iqbal’s assets worth Rs 1,097 crore.

