Ex-CEA K. Subramanian to be India’s Executive Director at IMF

Former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from November onwards.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), in an order issued on Thursday, said that Subramanian will have a three year tenure or until further orders, beginning November 1.

Subramanian, who is currently a Professor at the Indian School of Business, was the Chief Economic Adviser between 2018 and 2021.

The order further mentioned that Subramanian will succeed Surjit Bhalla at IMF, whose tenure ends on October 31.

20220826-010003

