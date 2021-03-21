Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi was not allowed to vote in the elections at the India International Centre for lack of an official ID card.

He could not exercise his franchise despite showing his Aadhaar card in place of IIC smart card for which he had applied but was not provided a receipt by the IIC.

Qureshi’s plea that even the Election Commission has a list of over a dozen ID cards that can be used by voters to identify themselves went unheeded by the returning officer.

The incident came to light in a tweet the former CEC (2010-12) shared on his own timeline. Many members were agitated over the issue, it said.

The IIC held elections for one trustee and two members of the Executive Committee on Sunday. As per the IIC website, they will have a two year term from April 2021 to March 2023.

The IIC is a non-official organisation with its membership including artists, academicians, senior government officials, judges, jurists, parliamentarians, doctors, ministers, social activists, journalists and other notables.

–IANS

miz/vd