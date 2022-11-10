INDIA

Ex-chairman of panchayat samiti vandalises toll booth in Gurugram

A former chairman of Panchayat Samiti smashed the window panes of Kherki Daula Toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway for the delay in crossing the toll plaza, the police said.

The incident happened late Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Hoshiyar Singh of Naurangpur village in Gurugram.

The incident was reported at about 10.45 p.m. when according to the toll officials Singh’s car stopped on the fast lane, and due to some technical snag the car had to wait for two minutes.

Thereafter Singh came out of his car carrying an iron rod and started hitting the windows and smashing glass panes.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

“The suspect could not wait for a few minutes due to a technical problem and started vandalizing the toll booth. He broke all the windows of the booth. Somehow, toll workers managed to flee the spot to save their lives and informed the police. The suspect too fled the spot before the police reached there,” a toll official requesting anonymity said.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles. Necessary action will be taken against those guilty,” station house officer of Kherki Daula police station said.

