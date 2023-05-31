A war of words over the cash-for-job scam continued as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that his predecessor and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew had demanded Rs 2 crore from an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer for a government job.

Accompanying cricketer Jass Inder Baidwan, Mann told the media here he met the cricketer in Dharamsala when he was there to watch IPL match. “I will not reveal his name. He plays in Punjab’s team,” said Mann.

“We will now provide the job to the cricket player, if he fulfills the criteria of the government job under the state’s sports policy,” Mann told the media.

To substantiate his claims, the Chief Minister showed photos of the player and his relative standing with Channi.

Earlier, Mann in his tweet dared former CM Channi to reveal details of the alleged bribery deal. “Respectfully, Charanjit Channi ji, I am giving you an opportunity till 2 pm on May 31 to make public all the information about your nephew asking for bribe from sportsperson for job…if you don’t do it by May 31, 2 pm, I will release photos, name and the meeting place. I will put everything in front of Punjabis.”

However, Channi has denied allegations of any wrongdoings.

Earlier, the Chief Minister made a scathing attack at a public function on the previous governments for “looting” the people.

He had said the earlier regimes had “sold” the jobs to the youth whereas his government is providing the jobs in a transparent and fair manner totally on merit.

Addressing the gatherings after laying foundation stone of the tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema in Sangrur district on May 25, Mann said Channi’s nephew used to seek Rs 2 crore for every job.

Contrary to it, Mann said that ever since assuming the charge of office, his government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths completely on merit.

Mann had said these leaders who have “exploited” the youth of the state will not be spared and they will be made accountable to the people of the state.

He had said the government is committed to the well being of the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. The previous regimes had “mercilessly plundered” the state due to which the state had lagged behind in progress.

Mann said the government would recover every single penny from these “corrupt leaders” who had robbed the state.

