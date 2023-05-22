INDIA

Ex-CM Channi’s nephew used to seek bribe for jobs: Mann

NewsWire
0
0

Making a scathing attack on the previous governments in the state for “looting the people”, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the earlier regimes had sold the jobs to the youth whereas his government is providing the jobs in a transparent and fair manner totally on merit.

Addressing the gatherings after laying foundation stone of the tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema in Sangrur district, he, training his guns against former Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, said Channi’s nephew used to seek Rs 2 crore for every job.

Contrary to it, he said that ever since assuming the charge of office his government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths completely on merit.

Mann said these leaders who have exploited the youth of the state will not be spared and they will be made accountable to the people of the state.

He said the government is committed for the well being of the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. The previous regimes had mercilessly plundered the state due to which the state had lagged behind in progress.

Mann said the government would recover every single penny from these corrupt leaders who had robbed the state.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said it is unfortunate that instead of giving free rights of Gurbani to all channels, the SGPC President is towing the line set by his masters to give it only to one channel.

He said what objections the SGPC President has if the universal message of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all) is disseminated through the ‘Sarb Sanji Gurbani’ across the globe.

The President of SGPC, who asks for votes for the Akali Dal in Lok Sabha polls, has no moral right to give sermons to him, Mann added.

He said the SGPC President must tell that giving the rights of telecasting of Gurbani poses threat to the religion. Mann said this is a vague statement which needs to be condemned by one and all.

20230522-191402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab yet to get 30 lakh doses of vaccine from SII

    Rare works by eminent Indian modernists to go under the hammer

    Private chopper makes emergency landing in TN’s Erode

    Paras Defence, Space Technologies best performing IPOs this year