INDIA

EX-Cochin mayor seeks CBI probe into Brahmapuram Waste Plant fiasco

NewsWire
Former Cochin Corporation Mayor Tony Chemmani on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the Brahmapuram Waste plant tendering process alleging a huge political conspiracy involving the CPI(M) leadership.

His demand follows a revelation that Zonta Infratech, which won the tender to tackle the waste at the Brahmapuram Waste plant at Kochi in 2021 for a sum of Rs 54 crore, had sub-contracted the work to a Orissa registered company.

Incidentally, the Orissa registered company was formed a week before the tender was awarded to Zonta.

And after that Zonta sub contracted the work to the Orissa registered company for a sum of Rs 22 crore.

Chemmani said he was right when spoke about how the tender was won and how it was taken forward.

“Only a CBI probe can bring out the political conspiracy and how the tender was awarded. None will forget how the residents of Kochi suffered when a fire broke out at the legacy waste in the premises of the Brahmapuram on March 2. Those responsible for this corrupt deal should be brought to light,” said Chemmani.

Incidentally, Zonta is headed by the son-in-law of veteran CPI(M) leader Vaikom Viswan.

