INDIA

Ex-Cong MLA booked for abusing, manhandling Delhi Police cop

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police have booked former Congress MLA from Okhla constituency, Asif Mohammad Khan for manhandling on-duty Sub-Inspector in national capital’s Shaheen Bagh area, Police said.

Khan’s daughter Ariba Khan is contesting for the upcoming MCD elections on a Congress ticket and the incident occurred when a gathering of 20 to 30 people were being addressed in front of Tayyab Masjid in the area.

According to a senior police officer, on November 25, during patrolling in the area, a police officer noticed a gathering of nearly 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid.

“Asif Mohammad Khan along with his supporters was present in front of Tayyab Masjid and addressing the gathering using loud-hailer. When Sub-Inspector (SI) Akshay asked Khan about the permission from the Election Commission regarding the gathering and addressing the public, he became aggressive and started misbehaving with the SI,” said the officer.

“Khan used abusive language and resorted to criminal force, and manhandled the police official. Akshay has filed a complaint and an FIR under sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Shaheen Bagh police station and the investigation has been taken up,” the officer added.

20221126-034403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 490 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

    Ridhi Dogra on her character in Bollywood debut ‘Lakadbaggha’

    Ukraine crisis to keep crude prices elevated

    EC to take stock of poll preparations in Manipur